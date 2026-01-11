Vijay Deverakonda is glad that ratings are blocked for Chiranjeevi's film: ‘My voice all these years fell on deaf ears’

Taking to his X account on Sunday, Vijay shared a screenshot that read that the suspension of ratings for a film has happened for the first time in the industry. He began in the caption, “Happy and Sad to see this - Happy to know hardwork, dreams and money of many is protected in a way. And Sad because of the reality of our own people causing these problems. What happened to live and let live? and growing together?”

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is both ‘happy and sad’ after seeing that it has taken a court order to block the reviews and ratings of a film ahead of release. Ahead of its release on Sankranti, reviews and ratings for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG), starring Chiranjeevi, have been suspended on Book My Show. Vijay has stated that he has been raising the issue of targeted attacks for many years, but no one has taken heed of him.

He added, “Since the Days of Dear Comrade i first began to see the shocking politics of organised attacks. My voice all these years fell on deaf ears - i was told nobody can stop a good film. And every producer and director who then make a film with me, soon realises the scale of the issue. I have stayed up many nights wondering what kind of people do this, and how to deal with them to protect my dreams and dreams of many who will come like me and after me..”

‘This will not solve the problem entirely’ Vijay went on to write, “I am glad it is now out in the open and the court now recognises the threat to movies even starring someone as big and powerful as Megastar himself. This will not solve the problem entirely but become one less thing to worry about. For now lets wish #MSG and all other Sankrathi films do extremely well by entertaining us all during the holidays.”

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is an action comedy film directed by Anil Ravipudi. It stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in lead roles. The BMS page for MSVPG indicates that reviews and ratings for the film have been blocked due to a court order. The film hits theatres on January 12.