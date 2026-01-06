Ahead of wedding, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted returning to India together after Italy vacation

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are back in Hyderabad after ringing in the New Year together in Italy and the rumour mill is buzzing louder than ever. While the duo travelled to the destination separately, they were spotted arriving together at the airport on Monday. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are expected to get married next month in Udaipur.

Rashmika, Vijay spotted together

Rashmika and Vijay were spotted together at the airport in Hyderabad on Monday. During the airport outing, the duo chose to keep a low profile and were seen wearing masks.

They didn’t stop to pose for the photographers gathered at the airport. In fact, they were seen walking separately alongside their respective teams and security. Rashmika was seen in grey trousers teamed with a white turtleneck and a black coat, while Vijay opted for loose black trousers, a leather jacket and a blue cap.

Their appearance together sent fans into a tizzy, sparking excitement across social media. “Not loud, not fake—just two people looking genuinely happy together,” one wrote, with another writing, “Vijaydeverkonda aur rashmika ki jodi is superhit.”

“Perfect couple,” one shared, with one writing, “Love birds.” “Genuine,” one gushed. Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Some days back, Rashmika and Vijay grabbed eyeballs with their updates on Instagram from Italy. While the two never appeared in each other’s pictures, several eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot strikingly similar backdrops, which made them wonder if they were holidaying together. Both actors shared carousel posts from Rome featuring their friends, but it was one particular photo from Vijay’s post that set tongues wagging: a woman seen resting her head on his shoulder.

What do we know about their wedding

After a secret engagement in October in the presence of their families, the couple will be taking things to the next level in February. As per a source close to Hindustan Times, Rashmika or Vijay will be getting married in Udaipur. “Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding is planned to take place on February 26 at a palace in Udaipur. They have finalised one of the heritage properties. Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance,” said the source.

Rashmika and Vijay exchanged rings in Hyderabad on October 3, 2025, a day after Dasara. The actors have been rumoured to be dating since they acted together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).