Vijay Deverakonda would prefer a hit with thumbs-down from critics: ‘What will I do with stars?’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday said he would rather embrace a blockbuster hit with bad reviews than stars from critics. The actor, whose last release Liger performed poorly at the box office, said he has had his fair share of flops in his 12-year career in the movies. He is currently awaiting the release of his new film Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Also read: Kushi trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda show what actually happens after Rocky weds Rani

Vijay Deverakonda on success

Vijay Deverakonda at the trailer launch of Kushi in Hyderabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"When a film doesn't perform or work, it does hurt. I have experienced many flops in the past, and Liger is not the first one... That's the only way I can learn.

"I don't have institutions to guide me, I make my own decisions... What will I do with stars? I would rather have a hit with thumbs-down from critics," Deverakonda told reporters in Hyderabad at the trailer launch of the Telugu film.

Kushi follows the story of Viplab and Aradhaya, who go against all odds and marry each other, only to discover that marriage is not a bed of roses. Prabhu was not present at the event.

Deverakonda, known for films such as Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, and Mahanati, said failure is as much a part of life as success. "Success is failing and still moving forward and correcting the wrong things and doing them right. Life is what happens between them. I had 10 releases, I had 10 moments. I have lived 34 years. Life is not about those 10 moments. Life is what I do between them and long after them," the actor added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With Liger, Deverakonda said, he took a lot of time to come to terms with the fact that he was blind to what was obvious. "I was like how the hell did I not see this going down like this?" he said. But, the actor said he has learnt his lesson. "I am somebody that speaks my mind. So, earlier, if I thought a film would do well, I never shied away from calling it a blockbuster. But I have decided to shut my mouth for the next three films and let my work speak," he added.

Vijay Deverakonda on Kushi

According to Deverakonda, Kushi is special because it is the story of a regular couple. "Pushpa or KGF, we enjoy them as a fan, we celebrate them. But you know you are not Pushpa or you are not Rocky. If you watch Kushi, you know you are Viplab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"You know your wife or girlfriend is Aradhya. You know it is your story that is playing out. So, the connect to it is at another level. I think that’s why people across the country will watch it."

Love has no language, he added. "Be it Hindi, Telugu or across the world, when we love someone, we look at them, we hold them, we kiss them, we miss them. These are the common emotions that are beyond the language. The conflict of the film is rooted in India."

Vijay Deverakonda on marriage

According to Deverakonda, the film helped him come to terms with the idea of marriage. "Earlier, marriage was a word that no one was allowed to say around me. It would immediately agitate and irritate me. I hope to have a married life of my own soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"That's a chapter in life that everyone should experience. I have been looking for partners for a while, but I have not been ready for marriage. Now, maybe in a couple of years, I want to get married. Let's see how it goes," he added.

Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on September 1. The film also stars veteran actors like Lakshmi and Sharanya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10