Vijay Deverakonda, Tilak Varma, Mohammed Siraj receive TCA legal notice over alleged TG20 association

The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has issued legal notices to actors Vijay Deverakonda and Venkatesh, as well as cricketers Tilak Varma, Ambati Rayudu and Mohammed Siraj, over their reported association with the proposed TG20 League. The latest update from news agency ANI stated that the TCA alleged that the tournament lacks approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

What is the notice about?

Vijay Deverakonda, Tilak Varma, Mohammed Siraj are some of the names mentioned in the notice.

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According to the notice, the TCA has alleged that the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is conducting business with corporate entities without BCCI authorisation and that promoting the proposed TG20 League without such approval amounts to an offence. The association has raised concerns over the league's regulatory status and the potential implications of celebrity endorsements.

As of now, neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Venkatesh has publicly responded to the legal notices or the allegations made by the TCA.

The development comes at a time when both actors are occupied with major film projects. Venkatesh is currently shooting for Adarsha Kutumbam, directed by Trivikram.

About Vijay's film

Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, is busy with director Rahul Sankrityan's historical action drama Ranabaali, which is slated for a theatrical release on September 11, 2026. The actor is also simultaneously working on Rowdy Janardhana, a rural mass entertainer directed by Ravi Kiran Kola.

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{{^usCountry}} Ranabaali is being produced by Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranabaali is being produced by Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda visited Thummanpet village in Telangana's Achampet Mandal along with actor-wife Rashmika Mandanna. The two launched a scholarship initiative aimed at supporting the education of meritorious students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda visited Thummanpet village in Telangana's Achampet Mandal along with actor-wife Rashmika Mandanna. The two launched a scholarship initiative aimed at supporting the education of meritorious students. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the event, Vijay said, "Giving you this small scholarship gift is very small. But I feel it is important for us. I want to be a part of your lives. Slowly, after my village, I want this move to happen across Telangana. This is my dream. I wanted to celebrate the discipline and focus behind it." Vijay shared the list of students who were selected for the scholarship scheme and wrote, "We are on our way to Thummanpet. The little village where my Father was born. In February, @iamRashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours. To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana. Here is a list of the 180 kids who made their parents proud." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the event, Vijay said, "Giving you this small scholarship gift is very small. But I feel it is important for us. I want to be a part of your lives. Slowly, after my village, I want this move to happen across Telangana. This is my dream. I wanted to celebrate the discipline and focus behind it." Vijay shared the list of students who were selected for the scholarship scheme and wrote, "We are on our way to Thummanpet. The little village where my Father was born. In February, @iamRashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours. To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana. Here is a list of the 180 kids who made their parents proud." {{/usCountry}}

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(via inputs from ANI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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