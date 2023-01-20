Waltair Veerayya box office day 7 collection: Chiranjeevi’s film crosses 150 crore worldwide. emerges as a mega-hit

Waltair Veerayya, Chiranjeevi’s latest release, is turning out to be his most successful film since his comeback seven years ago with Khaidi No 150. The film, which was released last week on the occasion of Sankranti, has grossed over ₹150 crore worldwide in a week. As per film trade analysts, it’s set to emerge as the highest-grossing movie in Chiranjeevi’s career. Also read: Waltair Veerayya earns ₹129.8 cr, his most successful movie since comeback

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Waltair Veerayya features Chiranjeevi in the role of a fisherman who helps a local police officer to nab an infamous drug peddler, who escapes from police custody and flees to Malaysia. The film also stars Ravi Teja in a key role.

On Friday, box office tracking portal Andhra Box Office took to Twitter and shared that the film had grossed ₹153.8 crore in its first week. They called it a "Mega hit.”

Waltair Veerayya was released alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. Despite the clash at the box office, both films have managed to perform equally well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will soon commence work on his next Telugu project, Bholaa Shankar. It is a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. The film, directed by Meher Ramesh, also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in key roles.

The first look of Bholaa Shankar was released last year on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The film is the official remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. In the first look video, Chiranjeevi sits in a jeep, while holding a Trishul chain.

Vedalam featured Ajith in the role of a doting brother with a very violent past. Chiranjeevi will essay the same role with Keerthy Suresh playing his sister. Tamannaah Bhatia has been paired with Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the Telugu film Godfather, a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. Directed by Mohan Raja, Godfather is a political action-drama which also stars Salman Khan in an extended cameo. The film also features Nayanthara, Satyadev and Murali Sharma among others in key roles.

There are reports that Chiranjeevi also plans to star in the Telugu remake of Ajith’s Tamil film Viswasam. However, an official announcement is awaited regarding the project.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON