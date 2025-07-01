When Kajal Aggarwal said this actor looks better than Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Jr NTR; fans laud her ‘honest ranking’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal’s appearance as Goddess Parvati in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa left everyone spellbound. Amid the buzz, an old interview of the actor with Sakshi TV has resurfaced online, in which she rated several South stars based on their looks. Here's who she thinks is the most handsome of them all. Kajal Aggarwal rates Ram Charan and Allu Arjun on the basis of their looks.

Kajal Aggarwal rates South actors based on their looks

During a rapid-fire round, Kajal was asked to rate South actors according to their looks. The actor gave Allu Arjun a 6/10, Prabhas an 8/10, Ram Charan a 7/10, Jr NTR a 6/10, Kalyan Ram a 5/10, and Ram Pothineni a 7/10—clearly stating Prabhas as the most handsome among the lot. Fans seemed to agree with her choices. One user commented, "Those are honest and actually pretty fair ratings." Another wrote, "She was real and honest." A third said, "Gotta appreciate the honesty."

For the unversed, Kajal has worked with all these actors. She shared the screen with Allu Arjun in Arya 2, which turned out to be a success. She starred alongside Ram Charan in multiple films, including Magadheera, Yevadu, Govindudu Andarivadele, and Naayak. Kajal also worked with Jr NTR in the Telugu film Brindavanam, which featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role. She has acted opposite Kalyan Ram in Naandhi and Lakshmi Kalyanam, and romanced Ram Pothineni in the 2009 film Ganesh.

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming movies

Kajal began her acting career in 2004 and has now been part of the film industry for over 21 years. She is currently seen in Kannappa, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Vishnu Manchu. She will next be seen in The India Story, also starring Shreyas Talpade. Directed by Chetan DK and produced by Sagar B Shinde under MIG Productions and Studios, the film explores the dark underbelly of a pesticide company and is set to release on August 15. She also has S. Shankar’s Indian 3 and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in the pipeline.