Kannappa box office collection day 4: Vishnu Manchu film sees massive dip on Monday, earns just 1.5 crore

Kannappa box office collection day 4: Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa arrived with high expectations. The film opened well during its opening weekend, despite earning mixed reviews. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has now seen a massive drop in numbers on its first Monday. (Also read: Suriya sends flowers to Vishnu Manchu to congratulate him on the release of Kannappa: ‘So proud of you’) Kannappa box office collection day 4: Vishnu Manchu and Preity Mukhundan in a still from the film.

Kannappa box office update

The latest report states that Kannappa has collected ₹1.56 crore on its fourth day of release, its first Monday at theatres. Kannappa made an opening day haul of ₹9.35 crore and went on to collect ₹7.15 crore on its first Saturday. With ₹6.9 crore on its third day, the film did not show much growth over the weekend. The overall collection of the film now stands at ₹24.96 crore.

Kannappa falls prey to piracy

On Monday, Vishnu took to his X account to share that the film has fallen prey to piracy. He wrote in a note, “Kannappa is under attack from piracy. Over 30,000 illegal links have already been taken down. This is heartbreaking. Piracy is theft — plain and simple. We don’t teach our children to steal. Watching pirated content is no different. Please don’t encourage it. Support cinema the right way.”

The film received mixed reviews for its VFX scenes. At a press conference, Vishnu stated that editor Anthony and he had taken the decision to remove some scenes from the film because the VFX wasn’t up to par with what they expected. “It’s a massive lesson for me, though. It’s such a lesson that I’ll never repeat that mistake again. But a lot of people watching the film didn’t even realise it. The team was happy that no one cared about it,” he said.

Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, has been written by Vishnu and produced by Mohan Babu. It is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of God Shiva. The film also stars Mohanlal, Preity Mukhundhan, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, and Rahul Madhav among others.