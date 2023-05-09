When Sai Pallavi revealed why she doesn’t wear short dress in films

Actor Sai Pallavi, who rose to fame after playing the character of Malar teacher from Premam, has a strict no short dress policy in her films. In a promotional interview during the release of her Telugu film Virataparvam, Pallavi had opened up on the reason behind why she won’t wear short dresses in her films and also explained how uncomfortable she was made to feel the one time she wore one in a dance video. Also read: Sai Pallavi recalls being worried about her acne, voice, looks: 'I was a very insecure person' After one of her dance videos went viral, Sai Pallavi decided to not wear short dresses in films.

Sai Pallavi, who was last seen in the critically-acclaimed Tamil film Gargi, turned 31 on Tuesday. Since her acting debut in Malayalam coming-of-age drama Premam, Pallavi has maintained a very clean image on screen through her characters, including what she wears on screen.

Explaining why she has a no short dress policy in her films, Pallavi had said in an interview to Galatta that she had a terrible experience the one time she wore it for a competition. “When I was studying in Georgia, I learnt Tango. For a performance, I had to wear a slit dress and I even took permission from my parents. Even they were ok with it. Later, when my first film Premam released and I was applauded for my performance, my tango dance video went viral. People started pausing the video and commenting on my slit dress. In my mind, it felt like I was being objectified and made me very uncomfortable,” she said.

“Since that incident, I chose to be this way. I didn’t want to do something and later not feel ok about it. Also, we can’t judge someone’s character by what they wear. If you go and ask my parents, they’ll say I shout at times and lose my cool. What I wear doesn’t necessarily reflect my personality,” she added.

In her last release Gargi, Sai Pallavi was seen playing a character that fights a legal battle to free her father who has been wrongly booked in a gang rape case. She recently clarified that she hasn’t landed any role in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule, contrary to some reports.

