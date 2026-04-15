Who is stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala? Detained by AP police for jokes on Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and family

Jokes by stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala during a recent set have landed him in legal trouble after backlash on social media. Despite posting an apology video, Kakinada police picked up the comedian in Prayagraj and detained him after a worker from Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) filed an FIR. In his set, Anudeep had also cracked jokes on Niharika Konidela, Ram Charan, and other Tollywood celebrities.

Anudeep Katikala detained by AP police

Anudeep Katikala received flak for cracking jokes on Pawan Kalyan and his family members.

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The Wire reported that Anudeep was detained by the AP police around 7 PM on April 14. An FIR was registered against him at the Kakinada I Town police station at 1.15 PM on April 11. A written complaint was filed by 51-year-old Bade Venkata Krishna, who stated in the complaint that he served as a JSP worker since 2014 and was the Joint Secretary of the East Godavari District JSP since 2022.

The complaint alleges that Anudeep targeted Pawan and his family members, damaging their reputation with sarcasm and vulgar language, and spreading false information to disrupt peace and incite enmity. The report states that the police action legally constitutes a detention and not a formal arrest yet. Now, Anudeep faces charges under Sections 356(2), 353(2), 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and Section 67 of the IT Act.

Who is Anudeep Katikala?

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{{^usCountry}} Anudeep is an IIT Bombay graduate and the founder of Hyderabad-based Silly South Comedy Club. He recently performed a set about Tollywood. The performance had referenced members of the Mega family, led by Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother and Ram Charan’s father. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anudeep is an IIT Bombay graduate and the founder of Hyderabad-based Silly South Comedy Club. He recently performed a set about Tollywood. The performance had referenced members of the Mega family, led by Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother and Ram Charan’s father. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “One thing I learnt from Pawan Kalyan is how to divorce your wife. All men should learn it,” he joked in a viral video, referencing the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor’s three marriages. He suggested that Pawan’s divorced niece, Niharika Konidela, could take his advice as the actor-politician had gotten divorced twice and was ‘experienced’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One thing I learnt from Pawan Kalyan is how to divorce your wife. All men should learn it,” he joked in a viral video, referencing the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor’s three marriages. He suggested that Pawan’s divorced niece, Niharika Konidela, could take his advice as the actor-politician had gotten divorced twice and was ‘experienced’. {{/usCountry}}

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Anudeep also joked about Ram being a ‘feminist’ as his wife, Upasana Konidela, was supposedly wealthier than him. He once also used a Telugu expletive to describe men who earn less than their wives. The stand-up comedian had also cracked jokes on Balakrishna, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and others in his sets, apart from making fun of their fans’ behaviour.

Apology video following backlash

As clips from the set went viral, fans began demanding an apology from Anudeep for hurting sentiments. JSP leaders also began threatening legal action. Anudeep posted a video on his YouTube, in which he said, “I apologise for any feelings hurt. This was never my intention. The whole intention of the video was to question toxic fan culture, and we have seen proof of that this weekend. The way they attacked my friends mercilessly wasn’t okay, and I wasn’t there in Hyderabad. If not, I would’ve faced you guys. It was not my intention to cause anyone harm. I hope we can move past this. I apologise to the individuals mentioned in the video.”

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Stand-up comedians stand in support of Anudeep

After news of Anudeep’s detention, the Silly South Comedy Club has posted numerous videos by comedians standing in his support. Vivek Muralidharan sarcastically says, “Anudeep was in Prayagraj with his family for family business, and Kakinada police went all the way to Prayagraj, and they have arrested him for making jokes about Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Jai Hind!” Sarat Uday Boddeda, Sravanthi Basa, Dr John Paul, and others also made videos on it.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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