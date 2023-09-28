Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Masked Singer season 10: Clues, showtime and more

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Sep 28, 2023 10:21 AM IST

The show will be hosted by Nick Cannon, with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

The Masked Singer is back in action with season 10 and fans are excited for the new show. The show will air on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. The show will be hosted by Nick Cannon, with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

The show as is its format, will feature masked singers cum celebrities in various avatars. The performances will involve face offs between the contestants and viewers will be going all out to guess and blow the lid off to detect the true identities of the contestants.

Here is some useful information and clues about few of the contestants of season 10.

Clues for Diver

On stage first performance: "Any Way You Want It" by Journey

Clue: A magazine cover of him that says "Diver opens another business!" and "11 million eyes on Diver." About the clue, the contestant says, "The more people talk about my business, the more I want them out of it."

Clues for Gazelle

On stage first performance: "Uninvited" by Alanis Morissette

Clue: A vinyl record that says "movie soundtrack" on it. About the clue, the contestant says, "Not only do I act in movies, I also sing in them."

Clues for Cow

On stage first performance: "Bones" by Imagine Dragons

Clue: A blockbuster movie ticket. About the clue, the contestant says, "One of the better things known about me all started with a moooovie."

Clues for Rubber Ducky

On stage first performance: "Come On Eileen" by Dexys Midnight Runners

Clue: An autographed photo of The Duckys. About the clue, the contestant says, "My family is full of stars. Check out the headshot."

Clues for S'more

On stage first performance: "Slow Hands" by Niall Horan

Clue: A film reel "starring S'more." About the clue, the contestant says, "As you can tell, I'm very talented on and off stage."

