The standout performer in Beyonce's ‘Renaissance’ tour is not the singer but…

TikTok influencer Trinity Joy has been a dancer on Beyonce's record-making "Renaissance" world tour. The 20-year-old has been turning heads with her form and moves on the stage as she dances along the singer's tunes.

She has been gaining fame for her expressive dance techniques and has been noticed by one and all attending the concerts.

Since May, Trinity has been one of the dancers on Beyonce's ongoing tour. She has been gaining fame for her expressive dance techniques and has been noticed by one and all attending the concerts. With the tour coming to an end, the end of Trinity's first professional gig is also near.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a photograph of herself on the stage, captioning “ From the east side of Detroit to laying on Beyoncé’s leg in Europe. All I can say is thank you Jesus.”

Fans of the dancer have been pouring love on her success and journey through the tour on Twitter.

In a viral TikTok video that has garnered more than 5 million views, Trinity whose real name is Trinity Sanders, can be seen dancing to GloRilla's song “Tomorrow 2.” Trinity began learning dance at the age of 4 and has been an ardent follower of the art form since then.

With millions of followers on the platform, the dancer from Detroit shares videos of a dance that is a blend of ballet and hip-hop that she called “Trapllet.”