Tiger 3 box office collection day 7: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film earns 217.9 cr in India in 1st week

Tiger 3 box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's action entertainer has successfully completed a week after it hit theatres on Diwali. The film collected ₹17 crore on Saturday with an overall 21 percent occupancy, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. It stands at a domestic collection of ₹217.9 crore in its first week. Also read: Salman Khan does 'kissing scene' with Emraan Hashmi: If he had not played Aatish in Tiger 3, this would have happened

Salman Khan in a still from Tiger 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tiger 3 had opened at ₹44.5 crore on the day of Diwali, a Sunday. It went on to collect a massive ₹59.25 crore on Monday, which happened to be the Goverdhan Puja holiday. It slowed down in following days and earned the lowest single-day collection of ₹13.25 crore on Friday.

More about Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is a follow-up to Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), which sees Katrina returning as former ISI agent Zoya alongside Salman Khan's super spy Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. The Maneesh Sharma-directorial is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe and is set after the events of Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan, and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War have cameos in the film while Emraan Hashmi joins the franchise as the lead antagonist.

Katrina on YRF universe, Tiger 3 success

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina Kaif has said the YRF spy universe is turning out to be a well-defined franchise. She told PTI in an interview, "Each character is strong, well-written, well-defined and that’s what is beautiful about it. Every character is strong and unique, and you can bring the characters into each other’s worlds... It adds to the whole story and picture. With each film, you get familiar with the character and you go deeper into the story and their journey. This allows you to do more as you are more confident in your space and already have a history behind you."

On the success of Tiger 3, she said, "The validation at the box office is like an exam. When you go for an exam, you want to get that A mark and the box office is like that... The ultimate validation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON