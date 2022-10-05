A hug from Abhishek Bachchan leaves Amitabh Bachchan teary-eyed on KBC 14. Watch emotional video

Sony Entertainment Television has shared a new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14. Soon, the show will celebrate host Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, and his son Abhishek Bachchan will join the celebrations. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan holds tissue box for overwhelmed KBC 14 contestant. Watch)

In the promo video, Amitabh is seen in the middle of the stage as the hooter sounds prematurely. Amitabh wonders why it rang so early, when Abhishek's voice is heard in the background. “Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai,” Abhishek says Amitabh's line from Kabhie Kabhie and enters the stage. Amitabh is surprised to see him and gives him a tight hug. However, the moment turns heavy as both Amitabh and Abhishek get emotional. Amitabh is seen with tears in his eyes as Abhishek tries to calm him down by patting his back.

Fans of the show are eagerly waiting for the episode to know what made Amitabh so emotional. “I just love him dont know why i reall feel connected to him,” wrote a fan. “Just waiting for this episode,” wrote another fan.

On the show's 1000th episode last year, Amitabh said, “It has been 21 years. The show began in 2000. At that time, I had no idea. People warned me that moving from the big screen to the small screen would harm my image. However, my circumstances were such that I wasn’t getting any work in films at that time, but after the show premiered, the kind of reactions I received made me believe that the world changed for me."

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been on air since 2000 and has seen Amitabh as host on all but one season. It also gave a second life to Amitabh's career. He was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. His upcoming movies include Goodbye that releases this Friday. He stars in the film with Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta.

He will also be seen in Uunchai with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. He also has the Intern remake with Deepika Padukone and Project K with Prabhas.

