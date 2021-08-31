Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh celebrate daughter Ayra’s birthday with cake, confetti and balloons. Watch

Estranged couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh celebrated their daughter Ayra’s second birthday and shared videos on their respective Instagram accounts. The two of them threw separate birthday parties for her.

Aamir shared a video in which Ayra opened presents, played with him and blew out the candles on her cake. He also gave a glimpse of the decorations for her birthday party.

“Happy b’day my little angel… Lots & lots to write, but she can’t read, so I won’t write much.. it’s between us… Just sharing a small celebration we had this morning… Thanks for being there in my life my Ayra... #jaan #happybirthday #life #love,” he captioned his post.

Sanjeeda, meanwhile, shared a cute video of Ayra singing ‘happy birthday’ and wrote, “Happy birthday to my girl who taught me more about myself and the world. Thank you for showing me the right path. Ayra (heart emoji) SS.”

Sanjeeda also posted boomerang videos from the party she threw for Ayra, which also had a few other kids in attendance. “I WILL CELEBRATE YOU & ME EVERY DAY. Ayra (heart emoji) SS,” she wrote.

Many of Aamir and Sanjeeda’s colleagues from the television industry, including Mouni Roy, Aamna Sharif, Avika Gor, Ankita Lokhande, Jennifer Winget and Rashami Desai, sent love and birthday wishes to Ayra.

Aamir and Sanjeeda welcomed Ayra in 2019, reportedly through surrogacy. They are said to have separated soon after. They have largely refrained from talking about their break-up.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sanjeeda talked about her equation with Aamir after parting ways with him. “I just want to say that I will always be his well-wisher and I would want him to be happy all his life. That’s it,” she said. She also called Ayra her ‘best friend’.