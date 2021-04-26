Home / Entertainment / Tv / Aamir Ali plants a kiss on daughter Ayra's head in new pic; Kishwer Merchant, Aamna Sharif react. See here
Aamir Ali plants a kiss on daughter Ayra's head in new pic; Kishwer Merchant, Aamna Sharif react. See here

Actor Aamir Ali on Monday shared a new picture with his daughter Ayra. It got a lot of love from his industry friends including Remo D'Souza, Kishwer Merchant and Aamna Sharif.
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Aamir Khan occasionally shares pictures with his daughter Ayra on Instagram.

Actor Aamir Ali shared a new picture with his daughter Ayra on Monday. Many of his industry friends such as Kishwer Merchant and Shamita Shetty reacted to it.

Sharing it, he wrote: "#positivevibes #staysafe #health #love." It showed Ayra sitting on his lap as he plants a kiss on her head. Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'Souza, Kishwer Merchant, Aamna Sharif and Maniesh Paul dropped heart eyes and red heart emojis on the post. Actor Shamita Shetty said: "What a cutie!" Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said: "Mashallah."

Aamir has been sharing pictures of his daughter occasionally. On Valentine's Day, this year, he shared a picture with Ayra and wrote: "A part of my heart.. my eternal valentine.. #happyvalentinesday to everyone.. spread #love today n everyday.. #ayraali #jaan." On Diwali last year, he had shared another set of pictures with Ayra and had written: "Happy Diwali to everyone.. love ayra ali n me #ayraali #love #jaan."

On his daughter's first birthday last August, Aamir had written: “Didn’t know how angels look like until I saw her exactly a year back..My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth..didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time..So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going..My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali #ayraali #love #life #30thaugust.”

Aamir and his wife Sanjeeda Sheikh were rumoured to have welcomed Ayra through surrogacy last year, but separated soon after. They never confirmed their separation to the media or their fans.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sanjeeda had said that Ayra was her only companion. “Life is better. I would just want to keep it simple. I have a buddy in my life. The only companion that I have in my life is my daughter right now.”

While Aamir has been sharing pictures with Ayra, it was only in April this year that Sanjeeda shared a picture of her daughter.

