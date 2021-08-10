Aamir Khan had assured a dialysis centre for Anupam Shyam but stopped picking calls later, claims brother

Anurag Shyam, brother of late actor Anupam Shyam, says that actor Aamir Khan had given them an assurance of a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh, but stopped picking their phone calls after some time. He also said that Anupam was upset with the news that his show would soon be pulled off air.

Anurag has said in a new interview that Anupam Shyam was upset that he could not meet their mother when she was ill. She was in Pratapgarh at the time and the Mann Ke Awaaz Pratigya 2 actor could not go because the Uttar Pradesh town had no dialysis centre and that would have posed a health risk for the actor.

Anurag told Aajtak, "Our family has been facing a lot. My mother died last month. Anupam was shocked that he could not go to Pratapgarh (where their mom stayed). Without a dialysis centre in the town, going there would have been a major health risk for Anupam. We urged for a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh and Anupam even went to Aamir Khan for the same."

He added, "Aamir Khan gave us the assurance but stopped picking our calls after a few months." Anurag also told the news channel that the actor was worried after hearing rumours that his show will be pulled off air.

Anurag Shyam also said in the interview that the actor's health condition had improved and doctors had even removed the ventilator. However, his condition worsened after that and his blood pressure dropped sharply, he added. It led to multiple organ failure and his death.

Anupam Shyam had been suffering from kidney ailment for the last few years and was hospitalised about a week ago. He was best known for playing antagonists, and it was the TV show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 that made him a household name. He worked with Aamir in Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan.