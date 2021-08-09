Home / Entertainment / Tv / Manoj Bajpayee remembers Anupam Shyam: 'You lived well my friend'
Anupam Shyam died at 63 years old.
Manoj Bajpayee remembers Anupam Shyam: 'You lived well my friend'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter on Monday to pay tributes to actor Anupam Shyam. The veteran actor died on Sunday after a multiple organ failure.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 12:57 PM IST

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam died on Sunday following multiple organ failure, his friend, actor Yashpal Sharma said. The 63-year-old actor, best known for his work on the TV show Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya, was admitted to Lifeline hospital in suburban Goregaon four days ago and was diagnosed with kidney infection.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Anupam in Satya, remembered him with a tweet. "Rest in peace my friend! You loved it fully both as an actor and as a person! Bahut yaad aaoge, Delhi aur Mumbai me bitaye din bhi yaad aayenge ! Jo jiya achha jiya mere dost, Prabhu tumhari aatma ko shanti de (I will miss you a lot. I will also miss the days we spent together in Delhi and Mumbai. You lived well my friend. May God bring peace to your soul)," he wrote.

Yashpal Sharma said Shyam breathed his last at the hospital amid the presence of his two brothers, Anurag and Kanchan. "The doctors informed us about his death 40 minutes ago. I was at the hospital, with his brothers Anurag and Kanchan. His body is still there in the hospital. It'll be brought to his residence, New Dindoshi, MHADA colony in the morning. The funeral will take place later in the day," Sharma told PTI.

In his nearly three-decade long career, Shyam featured in films such as Dil Se, Lagaan, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and received critical acclaim for his role as Thakur Sajjan Singh on Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, which aired in 2009 on Star Plus. He had recently resumed shooting for season two of the show.

Also read: Anupam Shyam of Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya dies at 63 due to multiple organ failure

Last year, Anurag had told PTI that Shyam was undergoing dialysis and was shifted to the Goregaon hospital after he collapsed during his dialysis. The actor's family had also requested help from his friends in the entertainment industry for his treatment.

(With PTI inputs)

