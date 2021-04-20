Aamna Sharif pens note wishing husband Amit Kapoor on his birthday: 'Thank you for being the best friend I never had'

Actor Aamna Sharif on Tuesday shared a series of pictures and penned a note wishing her husband Amit Kapoor on his birthday. She thanked him for being patient with her and standing by her like a rock when she was at her lowest.

Taking to Instagram, she captioned her post, "Thankyou for being the best friend i never had..... For being patient with me, i know im not that easy to deal with For standing by me like a rock when i have been at my lowest....For letting me be me...For always placing me before you....Very Rare in life you meet someone who makes you believe that kindness, honesty, compassion, consistency and unconditional love exists... N ur one of them.....Wish you a very happy birthday my Amzu...Love you."

Replying to her post, Amit commented, "Thank you my jaaan...actually all this comes very easy to me bcoz you are my inspiration ....the loveliest and kindest person ive known." Reacting to her post, several celebs and fans wished Amit in the comments section. Actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, "happy birthday brothaaaaaa", Sahil Anand commented, "Happy bday amit" and Arjun Bijlani said, "Well said .. happy birthday."

Aamna rose to prominence with her first serial, Kahiin To Hoga where she played the role of Kashish for which fans still remember her. In 2020, speaking to a leading daily she had spoken about her initial days of the serial and shared that she felt she was a ‘very bad as an actor’ for she had no experience in acting when she had started. "Ekta (Kapoor) was very patient with me and did workshops with me, as I had zero experience in acting and that’s how I started growing as an actor and everything started falling into place,” she had said in the interview.

Her debut film was Aloo Chaat opposite Aftab Shivdasani. Recently, she was seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot as the antagonist Komolika. However, the show went off air in October 2020.

