Home / TV / Aamna Sharif says she was ‘very bad as an actor’ when Kahiin To Hoga started

Aamna Sharif said that she had no experience in acting when she started doing Kahiin To Hoga and was ‘very bad’ in the initial days. She said that she had to work on herself and do workshops to improve.

tv Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 17:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aamna Sharif shot to fame as Kashish in Kahiin To Hoga.
Aamna Sharif became a household name with her very first show, Kahiin To Hoga, and is still remembered as Kashish (her character). She feels that she was ‘very bad as an actor’ in the initial days of the show as she had no prior experience in acting.

In a new interview, Aamna said that she had never been in front of the camera, except for a few ads, and did not know how to go about things. However, producer Ekta Kapoor was understanding and helped her with workshops.

“Before I did Kahiin To Hoga, I had done a few ads and was completely new. I had no idea how the industry functions. I didn’t do any acting courses also. I was in college, got the show and I went ahead with it. I was very bad as an actor, performer in the initial stages. But Ekta (Kapoor) was very patient with me and did workshops with me, as I had zero experience in acting and that’s how I started growing as an actor and everything started falling into place,” she told The Times of India.

Also read | Bigg Boss 14 promos: Nora Fatehi makes men do her Garmi hook step, wild card contestants Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh break into a fight

Aamna signed her debut film, Aloo Chaat, after the popularity of Kahiin To Hoga. “Post that it was very difficult as I didn’t have anyone in the industry to guide me. I didn’t even have a manager. So that was a difficult phase,” she said, explaining that it was not easy to find the right project and role.

Recently, Aamna was seen as the antagonist Komolika in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot, which also starred Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Karan Patel. The show went off air earlier this month after Parth reportedly quit and Ekta was unable to find a replacement.

Aamna will also be seen in a pivotal role in the film Roohi Afzana, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

