Abhinav Shukla, friends throw a surprise welcome party for Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, she says 'bata toh dete'

Abhinav Shukla and his friends threw a surprise party for his wife Rubina Dilaik, who emerged as the winner on Bigg Boss 14. They also cut a cake, shaped like the Bigg Boss trophy, on the occasion.

Rubina shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations at their home and wrote: "Celebrations with my people." In one of the pictures, the popular TV couple posed for cameras with golden, white and pink balloons. Specially designed balloons read-- boss and boss lady.

In other pictures, Rubina and Abhinav posed with a bunch of their friends, one recognisable face being Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Sharad Kelkar. He had also dropped a number of emojis in the comments section of the post.

In other videos from the party, which have landed on internet, Rubina is taken in by surprise as she enters a room full of her friends. Pointing to her casual T-shirt and short white pants attire, she can be heard saying: 'Bataa toh dete (You should have told me)." There is much clapping and goofing around and finally the couple cut the cake.

After winning the trophy, Rubina had hosted an instant Instagram Live session to thank her many fans. "Thank you so much. I am out with my third eye. Yeh ek spontaneous and instant Insta Live mere sabhi fans aur followers ke liye (this is spontaneous live especially for my fans) - thank you so much. Aaj aap ke pyar aur sahayog ki wajah se main Bigg Boss season 14 ki winner ban gayi (I won Bigg Boss 14 because of your love and support)," she said in it.

Rubina was in the Bigg Boss house for 143 days and beat Rahul Vaidya to emerge a winner. Also among the top five were Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni. Abhinav, who was also part of the show, was evicted earlier in the year.