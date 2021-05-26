Abhinav Shukla says he once fell asleep while driving: ‘That scary thing still flashes in front of me’

Actor Abhinav Shukla, who is currently shooting for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, recalled a scary experience from some time ago. He said that he once fell asleep while driving and it completely ‘freaked (him) out’.

Narrating the incident, Abhinav told Zoom, “I remember once I was driving down from Punjab to Mumbai and I was somewhere in Rajasthan, I had crossed Jaipur. People had told me a lot of times, the drivers tend to sleep on the wheel. And I actually slept on the wheel.”

Abhinav said that the whole experience was ‘so scary’ that he came up with a standard operating procedure. If he is feeling sleepy while driving, he would rather stop the car than put his and other people’s lives at risk.

“So, that scary thing still flashes in front of me,” Abhinav said, adding that when he woke up and realised that he had dozed off, his car was ‘right in the middle of the road’. “That was very scary, that freaked me out,” he said.

Also read | Mallika Sherawat says she was ‘almost morally assassinated’ for Murder: ‘Was seen as a fallen woman’

Abhinav’s most recent outing on the small screen was Bigg Boss 14. He participated in the reality show with his wife, actor Rubina Dilaik, and being locked inside the house together helped them iron out their differences. They were on the verge of divorce before entering the show.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Abhinav said that it would be easier to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi without Rubina. “It’s tougher to do it with someone you love because if they go through some kind of trouble, then it troubles you even more. I am happy I am doing this one alone. I would have been worried about Rubi if she would have been on the show performing the tasks and if she would have been scared,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON