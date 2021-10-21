Acting is truly a challenging job: Aishwarya Khare

Having been in showbiz for over seven years now, actor Aishwarya Khare of Yeh Hai Chahatein and Naagin fame feels that acting is not an easy job and newcomers should understand the pressure it brings along.

“Many youngsters think acting is all about glamour but actually it’s a very tough job and no child’s play. You have to give so much to this profession and it drains you creatively and physically. Once in the grind no one can escape the pressure,” says Jaane Kya Hoga Rama Re and Vishkanya: Ek Anokhi Kahani actor. Khare feels challenges as a performer go up with each passing day.

“I remember in one of my shows where I was playing a supernatural character I had to use blue paint on my body. With blue paint, heavy makeup and unusual hairdo I had to focus on my role. After wrapping up for the day, I used to sit for hours with a bottle of baby oil to remove that paint, but then that’s what acting is all about,” she says with a smile.

Hailing from Bhopal, a beauty pageant winner and a theatre artiste, Khare has been on a shooting spree ever since the lockdowns ended.

“Thankfully after both the lockdowns I didn’t have to wait much because I immediately got back to work. Currently, I am playing titular role in the daily Bhagya Lakshmi that started after the second lockdown. This is my third show as a lead and playing central characters does bring quite a lot of responsibility but I enjoy it because this is something I always wanted to do and thankfully I got a chance to live my dream,” she says.