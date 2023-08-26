International Dog Day: Kishwer Merchant says her pets Batuk and Pablo’s hugs are stress busters

For actor couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, their two dogs - Pablo, a cocker spaniel and Batuk, a Beagle - are their best companions, and the couple keeps sharing glimpses of their time with the pets. In fact, both the doggos have their dedicated pages on Instagram, too. “Both of them have been with us since the beginning, their birth.. they are wonderful. Batuk is very close to Suyyash and my parents, and he treats me like a step sister,” she quips, adding, “Pablo (5) is very attached to both me and Suyyash. Batuk (6) se hum sab darrte hain and Pablo Batuk Ko dara ke rakhta hai.” Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have two dogs, Pablo and Batuk

On International Dog Day today, the actor can’t stop being grateful for the presence of these four-legged friends in her life. “If you have any kind of stress, it all goes away when suddenly you have someone licking your feet or coming and breathing heavily close to you. Their hug and warmth have made a lot of things very easy for us,” she says.

Kishwer gave brith to her first child in August 2021, and she shares that her son Nirvair, too, shares a great bond with the pets. Stressing on the importance of having dogs in the house during formative years, she adds, “Nirvair is not scared of Batuk and Pablo. He loves both of them and plays with them,” she continues, “Growing up with a dog in the house is great for kids. They learn to not be scared and coexist, which is very important with how animals are being treated nowadays.”

The 42-year-old goes down memory lane and recalls some heartwarming moments and peculiar traits of her dogs. “When Pablo was small, he would only want to cuddle Batuk and sleep all the time. And, Batuk is like that with us. He sleeps on three fourth of the bed because he needs body touch while sleeping. These habits make every moment with them such a delightful experience,” shares Kishwer.

Another thing most pet parents would understand is how travelling with them can be an adventure in itself. Kishwer recounts, “We have travelled with our fur babies before Nirvair was born. We took them with us to Lonavala and Alibaug. However, things have changed now as with Nirvair, most of the times, we cannot take Pablo and Batuk along. It gets really difficult to manage.... And whenever we are away for too long, and then come back home, both of them go crazy on barking and complaining, ‘Kahan chale gaye the hume ghar chorr ke’. They are the sweetest.”