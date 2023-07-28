Nehha Pendse: I don’t want to put any mental pressure of weight loss on myself

Actor Neha Pendse has been recently garnering a lot of attention on social media for sharing about her remarkable weight loss journey. In one of her posts, the 38-year-old, who has lost eight kilos, shared a before and after picture of her drastic transformation, and took her fans by surprise.

Nehha Pendse has lost eight kilos and shared before and after pictures of her weight loss journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I know that my body keeps fluctuating in terms of how it looks. I know what is the best and worst of what my body can look like. And this self-awareness laid the foundation for my weight loss journey, which I approached with a refreshing attitude,” says the actor, best known for her stint in the TV show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain!

Opening up about her physical transformation, Pendse reveals that she no longer subscribes to the aggressive mindset of setting strict weight loss goals within a short time. “Instead, I now focus on understanding my body’s needs and striving for gradual, sustainable progress. I had an honest conversation with myself and where I thought, ‘I know I can look a certain way, and I don’t want to put any mental pressure on myself, but can we try to achieve what we did at some point?’ There is a lot of patience and compassion in that process, rather than kuch bhi ho jaaye mujhe maheene mein four kilos kam karna hai,” she explains.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That being said, the actor’s weight loss journey was not without its share of challenges, and Pendse credits her nutritionist for identifying the crucial aspects that needed attention. “I had very weird challenges which I was not aware of. Yash (Patel), was the only person who was the first one to figure out that I was doing two very wrong things in my journey,” she tells us, admitting that she discovered she was not keeping herself hydrated enough and consumed a lot of coffee, which led to intense headaches.

“Also, my protein intake was inadequate, considering the intensity of my workouts. Acknowledging all these mistakes, I realised that I needed to address the basics to achieve the desired results,” states Pendse, who eventually followed a high-protein and high-fat diet that satisfied her without triggering cravings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I consume minimal carbs in my diet right now. I eat cheese, ghee, cream, and even whole eggs. And I saw noticeable results within just 20 days,” says the actor, urging everyone to follow a balanced diet.

Besides her dietary adjustments, Pendse diligently invests her time in workout routines that suit her body and goals. “I workout for around 45 minutes in the gym. I do weight training and HIIT,” she signs off.