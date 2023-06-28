Sneha Bhawsar: If people misinterpret friendships with affairs, then it’s their problem

Actor Sneha Bhawsar feels that in the last few months she has learnt to move on in life. Sneha Bhawsar

“In our profession one must learn to live with rumours. It’s no point proving anything to anyone. Being just a few years old in the industry, I have learnt to filter and not lose my peace of mind over what others say and talk about me,” says the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor.

Talking about the recent instance, where she was in the news for relationship with her co-star (Vihaan V Verma) from the last show, she adds, “Instead of getting my personal life discussed, I would prefer that my work is. Then, it’s too early for me to get involved in a relationship as now it’s time to focus on my career and I just want to do that. If people misinterpret friendship as affairs, then it’s their problem not mine. I would want my work to do the talking and ignore things that will break my focus.”

On the work front, Bhawsar recently wrapped her part in an ongoing show that is set to take a leap. “It’s has been a strong association with the team and the show. Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mei earned me immense love as an artiste. It has been among top shows and got highest TRPs but as it was set for a leap and my character gets aged and it’s too early for me to play such roles, also you get typecast in a jiffy. So, I thought, it was time to move on and look beyond. Maybe, there is something exceptionally good in store,” says the actor.

For now, Bhawsar plans to take a small break. “Content wise good work is happening around and I want to make the most of it too. So maybe I’ll take a small break and have a look around. As an actor I feel it’s time to take up some real challenges across mediums. Soon you will see me doing something really different from what I have done so far.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail