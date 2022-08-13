Aditya Narayan daughter Tvisha and Bharti Singh's son Laksh pose together in cute new pic

Singer Aditya Narayan and comedian Bharti Singh share a close bond. On Friday, Aditya's wife Shweta Agarwal shared a picture of their daughter Tvisha and Bharti's son Laksh. In the photo, a smiling Shweta is seen holding Laksh and Tvisha as she posed for a picture with them. Also Read: Aditya Narayan: Fatherhood is the best phase of my life, I feel elatedly content

Sharing the photo, Shweta tagged Tvisha and Laksh's social media handles and simply captioned the photo with heart emojis. Aditya commented, “All cutie pies in one frame." One fan said, “Kitne cute lag rahe hain dono (Both of them are so cute).” Another one said, “Ekdum bhai behen jaise dikh rahe hain dono. Very cute (It looks like they are brother and sister).” Many fans dropped heart and heart eyes emojis in the comments section of the post.

Shweta Agarwal Jha shares new picture on Instagram.

Aditya and Shweta welcomed Tvisha on February 24 but made the announcement in March this year. Sharing a picture from their wedding on Instagram, Aditya wrote, “Shweta and I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22.”

Just two months after Shweta and Aditya welcomed Tvisha, Bharti gave birth to Laksh in April. On April 3, Haarsh shared a photo of Bharti from her pregnancy shoot and captioned the picture “It’s a BOY.” Last month, they revealed Laksh's face on their vlog. Also Read: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa reveal son Laksh's face, ask fans who he resembles more. Watch

After Laksh's birth, Aditya told ETimes, "Bharti calls her son Gola pyaar se. We keep watching his pictures and videos. He is very cute. Abhi tak uske eyebrows nahi aaye hain (He doesn't have eyebrows yet). He’s very cute and adorable."

Aditya and Bharti share a close bond. The two appeared together on Khatron Ke Khiladi last year and earlier this year, he revealed that he has shifted next to Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Mumbai home.

