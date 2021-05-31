Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aditya Narayan gets a kiss from wife Shweta Agarwal in throwback photo, says ‘I miss my baby’

Shweta Agarwal shared an old loved-up photo with Aditya Narayan, in which she was seen kissing him. He responded by telling her that he misses her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 11:54 AM IST
Shweta Agarwal kisses Aditya Narayan.

Aditya Narayan, who is currently busy shooting for the singing reality show Indian Idol 12 in Daman, is missing his wife Shweta Agarwal. She took to her Instagram account to share a throwback picture of them, in which she was seen kissing him on the cheek. While both wore sunglasses, he also had a snapback cap on.

Shweta captioned her post with a series of emojis, including a red heart and heart-eyes. Aditya wrote, “I miss my baby,” adding crying and heart emojis at the end.

Last month, Aditya and Shweta were diagnosed with Covid-19. Announcing the same in an Instagram post, he wrote, “Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass.”

While they were recovering, Aditya shared a throwback photo of him and Shweta taken at a restaurant in Srinagar, and wrote, “‘In sickness & in health’. Iss line ko zyada seriously le liya humne (We took this line too seriously) @shwetaagarwaljha.”

Also see | Amrita Rao’s take on the ‘jal lijiye’ meme trend gets a reaction from husband RJ Anmol: ‘So naughty’

Aditya and Shweta, who met during the filming of their debut Bollywood film Shaapit, were in a relationship for 10 years before they tied the knot in December last year. The wedding was a subdued affair at a temple, owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Aditya revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the process of him marrying Shweta. “In the last lockdown, we used to have many small arguments as I used to miss her a lot. Her own place is less than half a kilometre from where we live now, but we could still never meet which was very frustrating. You want your loved ones to be near you… So that is when I had decided that after this lockdown there are going to be no further arguments regarding spending time with each other,” he said.

