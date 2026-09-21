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After calling Salman Khan ‘hypocritical idiot’, Sofia Hayat says she has nothing against the way he looks

Salman Khan grabbed headlines for his angry rant on Bigg Boss 20 last weekend, where he showed off his shirtless body.

Published on: Sep 21, 2026, 20:13:30 IST
By Santanu Das
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Salman Khan took off his shirt to show his body, and lashed out at trolls commenting on his age and weight during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. The actor not only called out the behaviour and comments of some of the contestants of the house but also lashed out at the entire culture of trolling at large. Meanwhile, Sofia Hayat called out Salman Khan for body-shaming her and said he is an hypocritical idiot.

Sofia Hayat earlier called out Salman Khan over body-shaming.
Sofia Hayat earlier called out Salman Khan over body-shaming.

On Sunday, Sofia, who appeared on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, shared her reaction on X (formerly Twitter) after Salman removed his shirt during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She reshared a clip of the moment and questioned his stance on trolling and appearance. "SALMAN is an hypocritical idiot. When I was in Bigg Boss he criticised my body and face..and told Gauahar (Khan) her body was good. Argh," she wrote.

'We shouldn't criticise Salman for his looks'

On Monday, she went on to clarify that she was not commenting on his age. She added in a new post, “We shouldn't criticise Salman for his looks. He looks great, I have nothing against the way he looks, anyone who does is operating from low level of concsiousness. Age is a blessing. 20 year olds don't run the world.”

Deep Dive

What did Sofia Hayat say about Salman Khan's remarks during Bigg Boss 20?

Sofia Hayat called Salman Khan a 'hypocritical idiot' for body-shaming her in the past, highlighting the contradictions in his current stance against trolling.

Why did Salman Khan criticize trolls during Bigg Boss 20?

Salman Khan criticized trolls for body-shaming actors, including himself and Katrina Kaif, emphasizing that such behavior is harmful and unfounded, especially towards someone postpartum.

How did Salman Khan defend himself against body shaming during the show?

Salman Khan removed his shirt on stage and challenged trolls by showcasing his body, asserting his dignity despite their comments about his weight and appearance.
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What Salman said

He also spoke about celebrities being asked to comment on political issues, saying that actors may choose not to get involved or may simply lack sufficient information about a particular matter. Salman questioned why journalists should expect celebrities to give an opinion just because they are being asked.

Salman also called out trolls for hurling abuses at actors when they do not like their work. He further defended actors, saying that a flop should not decide their fate as they work hard on every film to entertain the audience. Bigg Boss 20 is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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