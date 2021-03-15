After downplaying feud with Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin says she's excited for Marjaneya: 'We'll make Reels on it'
- After Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla grooved to Tera Suit, Jasmin Bhasin is preparing to dance to the couple's upcoming song Marjaneya.
Bigg Boss couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are enjoying the success of their recently released song Tera Suit, sung by Tony Kakkar. Jasmin confessed that she is also eagerly looking forward to her co-contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's upcoming track Marjaneya, set to drop on March 18.
Jasmin was reportedly returning from Chandigarh when she told the paparazzi, "We are waiting unka gaana bhi aaye, we'll enjoy, make (Instagram) reels on it and hope jaise humara successful hua, unka bhi bahut successful ho (We are waiting for their song to drop, we'll enjoy it, make reels on it and hope that like our song, their song also achieves massive success)."
Also Read: Rakhi Sawant teaches 'uncle' how to take a selfie, after he fumbles in front of her. Watch funny exchange
At the beginning of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina and Jasmin shared a friendly equation. However, through the season, their relationship turned sour. Things went so south that when Jasmin returned to the house, she got angry with Aly for having befriended Rubina.
Although the show ended, fans of the two actors have been involved in arguments on social media. Jasmin tried to end the fight when she tweeted, "I know that all my fans love me madly and everyday of mine is filled with happiness and positivity , my bigg boss journey is over and it was incredible because of your love. Now I want you all to let go of all the negativity and ignore and avoid what doesn’t spread happiness."
However, things turned ugly when she posted a cryptic tweet about 'manipulators'. "Some people are truly great manipulators. They can lie, cheat ,treat you badly and somehow manage to make it all seem like it’s your fault (winking face) Smart people #kahipadhaathaa," she wrote, leading several fans to presume that she was talking about Rubina. However, Jasmin quickly doused the fire by saying, "I request people to stop relating my actions, posts or tweets with any contestant from the show. In short 'udte teer' pakadne band kardo yaar. Chill karo aur khush raho (Stop creating an issue where there is none. Chill and be happy)."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Param Singh: More experiments should be done on TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chahatt Khanna: People think I have lot of money and I don’t need acting work, that is not true
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you know Sanjana Ganesan, Jasprit Bumrah's wife, appeared on Splitsvilla?
- Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. While she is known as a sports presenter, there was a time she was known for her stint on Splitsvilla 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After downplaying feud with Rubina, Jasmin says she's excited for Marjaneya
- After Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla grooved to Tera Suit, Jasmin Bhasin is preparing to dance to the couple's upcoming song Marjaneya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi teaches 'uncle' how to take a selfie, after he fumbles in front of her
- An 'uncle' approached Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant for a selfie but apparently didn't know how to take one. Watch what happened next.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani ready to appear in Bigg Boss 15 thanks to Sidharth Shukla
- Anita Hassanandani took notice of the many comments on her husband Rohit Reddy's recent post featuring Sidharth Shukla, and joked that she's ready to participate in the next season of Bigg Boss.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamya says she believes Zomato delivery person, can see innocence in his 'eyes'
- Kamya Panjabi has joined the likes of Parineeti Chopra and Rohit Roy in defending the Zomato delivery person who was accused by a Bengaluru-based woman of attacking her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupali Ganguly and her husband Ashwin Verma to appear on Nach Baliye 10?
- Rupali Ganguly has reacted to claims that she and her husband Ashwin Verma will appear on dance reality show Nach Baliye 10.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki Tamboli grooves to Tera Suit, Jasmin Bhasin calls her 'hottie', watch
- After Sonali Phogat and Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli grooves to the beats of her Bigg Boss 14 buddies Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's new song, Tera Suit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra share first poster of new music video Rang Lageya
- Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra share new poster for their upcoming music video, Rang Lageya. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonali Phogat dances to Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin's Tera Suit, he says 'killing it'
- Sonali Phogat, who confessed to having feelings for Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14, shared a video of herself dancing to Tera Suit. She also called him and Jasmin Bhasin a 'beautiful couple'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divyanka Tripathi says she got ‘indecent proposals’ from men in the industry
- Divyanka Tripathi said that she received 'indecent proposals' from some men in the entertainment industry but has always turned them down.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ekta Kapoor wants to know Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar’s diet, here's why
- Ekta Kapoor, commenting on Neha Kakkar's youthful looks, said that she would like to know about her diet. Watch the promo of Indian Idol 12 here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani in awe after her dog accompanies son Aaravv for his nap
- Anita Hassanandani shared a video of her dog, Mowgli, accompanying her son Aaravv for an afternoon nap.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did Eijaz Khan quit Bigg Boss 14 for Pavitra, and not professional commitments?
- Actor Eijaz Khan has cleared the air about rumours suggesting that he quit Bigg Boss 14 prematurely because he wanted to reunite with Pavitra Punia, and not because he had professional commitments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox