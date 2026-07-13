After Rohit Chandel’s arrest for alleged assault of minor, Sairaab co-star Madirakshi urges people not to form opinions

Actor Rohit Chandel, known for his roles in shows such as Pandya Store and Sairaab, has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl accused him of stalking, harassment and assault. Amid the growing controversy, Rohit's Sairaab co-star Madirakshi Mundle has urged people not to jump to conclusions until all sides of the story have been heard.

Madirakshi Mundle supports Rohit

Rohit Chandel was arrested by Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police last week.

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Rohit is currently seen playing the lead role in the television show Sairaab. Reacting to his arrest, his co-star Madirakshi Mundle shared her thoughts in an interview with Bombay Times.

Madirakshi said, “I had no idea. I have just got to know about this. Currently, on the show, the focus is on my family track, so the shoot will not be affected at the moment. I don’t want to comment any further. I just hope everything is resolved."

“I believe it’s important to hear both sides of the story before forming an opinion. Right now, we’re only seeing one perspective. Since one side has a much bigger public platform, it’s even more important for the media—and all of us—to understand both sides before drawing conclusions,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} Before Madirakshi, his Sairaab co-star Kishori Shahane admitted that she was left shocked by the news. Speaking to Telly Chakkar, Kishori said filming for Sairaab has continued despite Rohit's arrest. "Shooting is going smooth until now. We shot with him until day before yesterday. For now, things are being managed well on the sets," she said, adding, “Sairaab has a similar track going on in the show wherein a minor complains against Ishaan (the character played by Rohit). When I first read the news, I thought it was a PR stunt to promote the track. Later, I realised that it was true. I have only just come to know about it and don't have any further details, so I can't say much." Rohit Chandel arrested under POCSO {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before Madirakshi, his Sairaab co-star Kishori Shahane admitted that she was left shocked by the news. Speaking to Telly Chakkar, Kishori said filming for Sairaab has continued despite Rohit's arrest. "Shooting is going smooth until now. We shot with him until day before yesterday. For now, things are being managed well on the sets," she said, adding, “Sairaab has a similar track going on in the show wherein a minor complains against Ishaan (the character played by Rohit). When I first read the news, I thought it was a PR stunt to promote the track. Later, I realised that it was true. I have only just come to know about it and don't have any further details, so I can't say much." Rohit Chandel arrested under POCSO {{/usCountry}}

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Rohit Chandel, best known for his roles in Pandya Store and Sairaab, has been arrested by Mumbai's Ghatkopar Police after a 16-year-old girl accused him of stalking, harassment and assault.

According to a Times of India report, the complaint alleges that Rohit repeatedly contacted the minor using his personal phone number as well as several other mobile numbers despite her objections. The girl also claimed that on July 5, the actor approached her near her residential building, chased her, argued with her, verbally abused her and allegedly assaulted her by hitting her. Police officials have confirmed that Rohit and the 16-year-old girl were known to each other. The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Rohit was arrested from his residence last week and later produced before a special POCSO court, which remanded him to police custody as the investigation continues.

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Rohit Chandel began his television career with a small role in Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal. He has previously spoken about facing numerous rejections before finding success in the industry. He later gained recognition for portraying Bajirao in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Dhawal Makwana in Pandya Store.