Film workers' body urges Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to punish Shilpa Shinde over false sexual harassment case

Television actor Shilpa Shinde's recent confession about levelling false sexual harassment allegations against a Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer has sparked controversy. The actor has faced criticism online, and now AICWA (All Indian Cine Workers Association) has issued a statement condemning her actions and urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene in the matter and take strict action.

AICWA condemns Shilpa Shinde's confession about false sexual harassment allegations

Amid backlash, Shilpa Shinde defends confession on false harassment allegation.(SAB TV)

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On Friday, AICWA took to Instagram and issued a statement. It said that Shilpa's admission about levelling false sexual harassment allegations against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli is a matter of "concern" for the entire Bollywood and television industry.

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{{^usCountry}} The statement read, "A false sexual harassment allegation can cause irreparable damage to a person's reputation, family, children, career, and mental well-being. Such accusations can permanently tarnish an individual's image and have devastating consequences not only for the accused but also for their family members and loved ones." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement read, "A false sexual harassment allegation can cause irreparable damage to a person's reputation, family, children, career, and mental well-being. Such accusations can permanently tarnish an individual's image and have devastating consequences not only for the accused but also for their family members and loved ones." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Condemning the act of filing false accusations, the association wrote, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) believes that if a person knowingly makes false allegations, it not only harms the accused but also undermines the credibility of genuine victims who come forward seeking justice. Such incidents can create doubt around legitimate complaints and make it more difficult for real survivors of harassment within the Bollywood film industry to be heard and believed." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Condemning the act of filing false accusations, the association wrote, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) believes that if a person knowingly makes false allegations, it not only harms the accused but also undermines the credibility of genuine victims who come forward seeking justice. Such incidents can create doubt around legitimate complaints and make it more difficult for real survivors of harassment within the Bollywood film industry to be heard and believed." {{/usCountry}}

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AICWA also stressed that Shilpa Shinde's admission should not be used to undermine the experiences of genuine victims of harassment. The association stated that thousands of women in the film and television industry have faced real instances of harassment and exploitation and deserve support, respect and justice. It further emphasised that the actions of one individual should not be used to discredit, dismiss or cast doubt on the testimonies of women who come forward with genuine complaints.

The association concluded, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urges the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, to ensure a fair and thorough examination of this matter. If it is established that false allegations were knowingly made, strict action should be taken in accordance with the law. Accountability is essential to protect both innocent individuals from false accusations and genuine victims seeking justice. Truth, fairness, and justice must prevail. False allegations and genuine harassment are both serious matters, and the law must deal with each appropriately."

About the controversy

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In 2016, Shilpa's exit from the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain sparked controversy. The makers of the show labelled her "unprofessional", and Shilpa later accused them of non-payment of dues, harassment and creating a hostile work environment on set. In 2017, she accused producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment. However, the case ended in a settlement.

During a recent podcast with comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Shilpa admitted that she had filed a false sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli when she left the show and was not paid her dues. Shinde claimed she felt "cornered" at the time and viewed the allegations as a last resort. The actor also admitted that the matter ended in a settlement and that she eventually received the payments owed to her.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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