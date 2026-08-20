Akanksha Chamola is milking Gaurav Khanna's good name for views, claims Orry: ‘This girl is a real snake’

Akanksha Chamola revealed during the premiere of Lock Upp season 2 that she is getting a divorce from Gaurav Khanna. The revelation shocked many, as she revealed that this is the first time she is sharing this update about their personal life. Gaurav is currently participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, and now Orry, who is also on the show, has come out in support of the actor amid constant attacks on him by not only Akanksha but also Shagun Sharma.

Orry supports Gaurav

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola married in 2016.

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A post on Instagram claimed that both Akanksha and Shagun have made negative comments on Gaurav, and interestingly they are both represented by the same talent agency. Akanksha had shared that she would have preferred to see her pet dog over Gaurav in Lock Upp, while Shagun said that the actor bullied him on KKK season 15.

Orry took note of the post and commented, “She is just blackening his good name and milking his fame for her own views no one knows who she is I dint even know he was married and we shared a vanity together for a month in Capetown during KKK filming this is complete shameless behavior to test and take advantage of a good man this girl is a real snake in the grass and as for shagun I am pretty sure I bullied her more during KKK and we are still good friends it's just fun to bully her cause she gives good reactions and we needed entertainment.”

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What Shagun said

{{^usCountry}} A few days ago, , Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actor Shagun Sharma spoke about her experience on the show. Talking to Filmygyan, she took a dig at fellow contestant Gaurav, claiming that he ‘bullied’ her during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. "He was someone jinhone mujhe bhot bully kiya hai (who bullied me a lot). Let's say, for example, if five people performed a task and four of them aborted it, out of those four, he would pick on me the most. He would say, "Ye to chor deti hai," "She is weak," and “Don't do this”. I think reality space mein you do become a different version of yourself. So, I wouldn't say ki shayad wo real mein ekdum hi waise hain jaise unhone waha behave kara ha (I don't know whether he is the same in real life too)," she added. About Akanksha and Lock Upp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few days ago, , Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actor Shagun Sharma spoke about her experience on the show. Talking to Filmygyan, she took a dig at fellow contestant Gaurav, claiming that he ‘bullied’ her during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. "He was someone jinhone mujhe bhot bully kiya hai (who bullied me a lot). Let's say, for example, if five people performed a task and four of them aborted it, out of those four, he would pick on me the most. He would say, "Ye to chor deti hai," "She is weak," and “Don't do this”. I think reality space mein you do become a different version of yourself. So, I wouldn't say ki shayad wo real mein ekdum hi waise hain jaise unhone waha behave kara ha (I don't know whether he is the same in real life too)," she added. About Akanksha and Lock Upp {{/usCountry}}

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Akanksha and Gaurav Khanna married in 2016 after reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. They tied the knot on 24 November 2016 in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav's hometown, Kanpur.

Later in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, when Gaurav entered to support her, he clarified that they are still legally husband and wife and are yet to file for divorce. Earlier, Akanksha had spoken about her sexuality as well as her divorce.