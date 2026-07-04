Akanksha Chamola breaks down, reveals she was bisexual before marriage to Gaurav Khanna

Last week, Akanksha Chamola made headlines with her revelation at the premiere of Lock Upp season 2 on Netflix, where she arrived as one of the contestants. She is the wife of Television actor Gaurav Khanna, who won the last season of Bigg Boss. She dropped a bombshell and shared that she and Gaurav are headed for a divorce. This week, another of her secret was exposed by a fellow inmate, that she is bisexual. It led her to explain herself, which made her emotional.

Akanksha talks about her personal life

Akanksha Chamola was in tears explaining her secret in Lock Upp Season 2.

{{^htLoading}}

During the episode, Akanksha came to know that Shreya Kalra made that secret public and revealed that she is bisexual. Shreya had overheard Akanksha discussing her secret backstage during the show, and revealed it to Sufi Motiwala. Akanksha was shocked to know that her secret was out without her permission, costing her a lifeline. She explained, “Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahey hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bohot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relations with a few females (I was bisexual before marriage. I have been in relations with females but they were not really intimate).”

‘Mere liye all females are beautiful’

She added, “Mujhe ladkiya pasand hain. Main admire karti hoon, main attract hoti hoon unke taraf. I think mera woh safe space hain. Growing up, mujhe lagta hain ki its a very male dominated world toh humesha aap mummy, beheno ke taraf jaate ho… kahi na kahi jo comfort zone unse milta hain. I love that feminine energy, I love that comfort and thrive in that. Aise society mein rehte hain jaha log bolte hain ki ladkiya dost nahi rah sakti jealousy hota hain ya competition hota hain. Mere mein woh sab nahi tha, mere liye all females are beautiful. Its a tag that society has given, for me its pure love (I love women, I admire and am attracted to them. They are my safe space. It is a male dominated world and one always gets close to their mother and sisters… that comfort one gets from them. The society says that women cannot be friends but it was never like that for me. There was no competition or jealousy).”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Akanksha said that she feels the most exposed on the show from the first day, and that perhaps it was a ‘mistake’ to come on the show. Farah gave her a hug and comforted her as she broke down in tears. Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna's relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akanksha said that she feels the most exposed on the show from the first day, and that perhaps it was a ‘mistake’ to come on the show. Farah gave her a hug and comforted her as she broke down in tears. Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna's relationship {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Akanksha Chamola has featured in popular television shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Crime Patrol. She and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016 after dating for some time, reportedly meeting and falling in love during an audition. Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in a lavish three-day wedding celebration held in Gaurav’s hometown, Kanpur.