Akasa Singh is waiting for Pratik Sehajpal to come out of Bigg Boss 15 house, needs to 'throw some chappals at him'

Akasa Singh, who was voted out of Bigg Boss 15 last week, has said that she is waiting for co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal to come out of the house. In a new interview with Hindustan Times, she said that she is grateful that he took care of her on the Salman Khan show.

Asked if there’s anyone on Bigg Boss 15 she’d not like to meet ever, the singer said, “No one. In fact, I am the one who has already planned a reunion party at my place. I want to see how they will behave outside the game. I will be closer to people like Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, and Tejasswi Prakash. There will be more hanging out there for sure.”

She added, “I am waiting for Pratik to come out. I think I need to throw some chappals, thoda reh gaya (some of that remains). I really value the friendship we had and I really am grateful for him being on the show because he took care of me. I felt like he had my back throughout.”

Talking about her eviction from the show, she said, “It was hard to accept, especially towards the end….right when Pratik was like, ‘No, no. It is Diwali, it (eviction) is not happening. Salman Khan is joking’. At that moment, I promised myself that I will not cry because I would not be able to take him breaking down or anyone else for that matter.”

“I regret it now but then I was like this cool person. The moment the door shut, I fell down and wailed. I probably scared the volunteers there. It was all darkness and I fell to the ground and I was wailing as if I don’t know what happened. I wanna go back in,” Akasa Singh added.