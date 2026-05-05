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Akashdeep Saigal calls trolling over his age gap with Smriti Irani in Kyunki 2 ‘shallow negativity, noise'

Actor Akashdeep Saigal returned as Smriti Irani’s grandson in the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot, faced backlash for their age gap. 

May 05, 2026 01:49 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Actor Akashdeep Saigal (51), who earlier essayed the role of Smriti Irani’s (50) son Ansh in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has now returned as her grandson in the reboot. His comeback has sparked backlash due to their minimal age gap. Now, in an interview with Mid-Day, Akashdeep has reacted to the trolling.

Akashdeep Saigal silences trolls over his age gap with Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Akashdeep Saigal is unfazed by criticism for his age gap with Smriti Irani in Kyunki reboot.

Addressing the criticism, Akashdeep said, “The truth is right there, and it simply cannot be manipulated by a few insecurities. Think about it: we can’t even control the hair growing on our own heads; it just grows. So why try to fight destiny or a universal calling? The trolling you see online is just noise. It comes from the fear and insecurities of a few people who are hiding behind screens. But that kind of shallow negativity never lasts.”

He also expressed strong faith in the show’s producer, Ektaa Kapoor, adding, “If Ektaa Kapoor and I sat around worrying about a few loud critics instead of focusing on the millions of people who actually love and celebrate this show, the greatest stories would never get made or told. Ekta is a visionary; she doesn’t ask for permission, and she never has. She knows exactly what she is doing, rooted in her faith and Mata Rani’s grace.”

 
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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