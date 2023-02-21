Home / Entertainment / Tv / Akshay Kumar roasts Kapil Sharma for his outfit, pulls his leg for flirting with Nora Fatehi: 'Indradhanush banke agaya'

Akshay Kumar roasts Kapil Sharma for his outfit, pulls his leg for flirting with Nora Fatehi: 'Indradhanush banke agaya'

tv
Published on Feb 21, 2023 04:40 PM IST

Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and Disha Patani joined Kapil Sharma on his comedy show, where Akshay made fun of Kapil's 'rainbow' outfit. Watch the latest The Kapil Sharma Show promo video.

Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi and Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Akshay Kumar will soon travel to North America for The Entertainers tour along with Sonam Bajwa, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi. To promote the same, the team appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, looking their fashionable best. In a promo of the upcoming episode, Akshay is seen mocking host-comedian Kapil Sharma's dressing sense and pulling his leg for flirting with Nora over their ‘matching outfits’. Also read: Gangs of Wasseypur stars, Anurag Kashyap are left in splits as The Kapil Sharma Show team does perfect mimicry of them

Akshay made a grand entry as he danced on a balcony on the show's set. Next, Disha, Mouni, Sonam and Nora were seen making an entrance. Akshay then danced with all the actors on stage to the song Party All Night from his 2013 film Boss. Kapil Sharma welcomes them to his show by saying, "Girls, dil se apka swagat hai (I welcome you all from my heart, girls)." Poking fun at Kapil, Akshay said, "Inka dil se swagat, mera kya ghutne se karega (You welcomed them with your heart, and what about me, will you welcome me with your knee)?" Kapil looked surprised, while Nora, Mouni, Disha and Sonam could not stop laughing.

Kapil was seen telling Nora Fatehi as they all sat down for a chat, "Nora, tumhara aur humara purane janam ka rishta hai. Dekho matching (pointing towards their green outfits), kahin na kahin hum match kar hi lete hai (Nora, you and I have an old connection, even our outfits are matching today)." Akshay then joked about Kapil's outfit and pulled his leg for flirting with Nora. He said, "Bada matching ho raha hai, khud indradhanush banke agaya hai (As if you both are matching, you are dressed like rainbow)."

Akshay Kumar will be a part of a North America tour, which kickstarts in March 2023, titled The Entertainers, where he will be performing live for the first time in many years. Giving him company will be Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi and Sonam Bajwa. Announcing the tour last year, Akshay had written along with their video on Instagram Reels, “Are you up for a giant party? Gear up, The Entertainers are coming your way!! North America, March, 2023.”

