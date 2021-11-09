Akshay Kumar thinks Katrina Kaif is ready for marriage after she passes this test on The Kapil Sharma Show, watch

Akshay Kumar believes his Sooryavanshi co-star Katrina Kaif is ready for marriage after she passed (well, almost) a test about kitchen utensils. Her knowledge about utensils used in traditional Indian kitchens was put to test on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The actors appeared on the recent episode of the comedy show to promote their Sooryavanshi. Following the episode's premiere, The Kapil Sharma Show released an ‘uncensored’ video in which Katrina Kaif was seen guessing the names and the purpose of the utensils.

“Akshay sir, I wanted to tell you something. Did you know that Katrina did a lot of work during the lockdown? She was busy in the kitchen cooking, she was cleaning the house. Today we take your test. I have called for a few things,” Kapil said as a make-shift kitchen set-up with a number of everyday use utensils placed on it.

Kapil took one utensil at a time and asked Katrina for the name and the purpose of it. These included a ladle, grater, tongs and strainer among others. Katrina managed to guess most of them right. “Sara kuch pata hai yaar (She knows everything,)” an impressed Kapil said. “Ab yeh tyaar hai (Now she's ready),” Akshay announced. “Kis cheez ke liye tyaar hai? (For what?)” Kapil asked him. “Shaadi (marriage),” Akshay replied, leaving Kapil and Archana Puran Singh in splits. “Well done, Kat,” Archana applauded her.

Rumours of Katrina's wedding have been doing the rounds for weeks. The actor is reportedly marrying Vicky Kaushal in December this year. The reports of their rumoured winter wedding are getting stronger with reports claiming that the roka has taken place and the wedding venue has been fixed. Vicky and Katrina are yet to address these rumours.

