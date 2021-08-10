Akshay Kumar trolls Kapil Sharma after comedian claims actor sought blessings for BellBottom by touching his feet

A picture of Akshay Kumar supposedly touching Kapil Sharma's feet on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show was shared by the comedian-TV host on Instagram. In the picture, Akshay was reaching for Kapil's feet while the latter watched.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kapil Sharma joked that Akshay Kumar was seeking blessings for his upcoming film BellBottom. "Popular movie actor Akshay Kumar taking blessings for his upcoming film BellBottom," he captioned the picture in Hindi.

Akshay took to the comments section and trolled Kapil. He wrote, "And after taking the blessing, this is Mr Akshay Kumar searching for Mr Kapil Sharma’s brain in his knees." Their banter left fans in splits.

The new picture comes shortly after Akshay poked fun at Kapil for sending late wishes for BellBottom. Last week, taking to Twitter, Kapil reached out to Akshay and wished him all the luck for his upcoming film. "Beautiful trailer @akshaykumar paji. congratulations n best wishes to the entire team of #BellBottom @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani," he wrote.

Akshay replied, "Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon (You sent your best wishes after you got to know that I'll be coming on your show, not before that. I'll teach you a lesson when I see you)."

The Kapil Sharma Show is reportedly returning this month. A teaser was released recently confirming that the show is set to make a comeback. Kapil confirmed that the new season would include Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh. However, recurring cast member Sumona Chakravarti has not been seen in promos or set pictures.

The comedy show went on a break after Kapil announced he wanted to spend some time with his wife Ginni Chatrath, their daughter Anayra and newborn son Trishaan.