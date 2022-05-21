Aly Goni hints at wedding plans with Jasmin Bhasin, says invitation cards to be printed soon: 'Baat pakki ho gayi'

Aly Goni has teased fans, suggesting that he will soon marry Jasmin Bhasin. Aly and Jasmin have been together for sometime now, ever since they featured together on Bigg Boss season 14 over a year ago. (Also read: Aly Goni shares glimpse of Jasmin's new home, hints they are to get married soon)

In a video that he uploaded on Instagram Stories on Friday, Aly said, "Finally baat pakki ho gayi hai (the deal is sealed), Jasmin and I have informed our parents and we are very happy. Only invitation cards are to be printed now but we thought we will inform everyone digitally. So, yeah."

Jasmin reshared Aly's post on her Instagram Story. She also posted another video and said, "You guys watched Aly Goni's video. So you know Aly and I are ready for this step. We are very excited, and so must be you guys. Now wait till we announce the dates."

Jasmin also shared pictures from Maldives late Friday and shared a message for Aly early Saturday. It read as, "Aly Goni, when I am with you, everyday feels like an occasion."

Aly first joined Bigg Boss 14 to support his friend, Jasmin but they soon grew closer and made their relationship official on the show. After the show, Jasmin flew with Aly to his native place in Jammu for Ramadan and spent time with his family. Aly and Jasmin often express their love for each other on social media.

During an episode of Ladies Vs Gentlemen season two, Jasmin said that she is not the jealous kind and would feel ‘lucky’ if others found her man desirable. On being asked how she would respond if other women flirted with Aly, she said, “I am okay with it. My man knows his limits. He won't cross them so I am not jealous.”

After Bigg Boss, Aly and Jasmin have appeared in music videos together. Fans have been speculating about their marriage for some time now. When Jasmin was spotted with chooda (bangles) on her hands, fans wondered if they were already married.

In January this year, Aly tried out an Instagram filter that predicted his wedding date. The filter gave him ‘never’ in the first attempt, and he got ‘in a few days’ in the second attempt. Aly shared the video on Instagram Stories and wrote ‘soon’. He also added the Band Baaja Baaraat song in the background.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON