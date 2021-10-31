Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aly Goni supports Shehnaaz Gill as she is trolled for her tribute to Sidharth Shukla
Aly Goni supports Shehnaaz Gill as she is trolled for her tribute to Sidharth Shukla

Aly Gopni supports Shehnaaz Gill as she faces trolls over her new music video, a tribute to close friend, late actor  Sidharth Shukla.
Aly Goni supports Shehnaaz Gill, says he loves her new song, a tribute to late Sidharth Shukla.
Published on Oct 31, 2021 08:22 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Aly Goni has tweeted in support of Shehnaaz Gill and said that she has all the rights to pay a tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla. His tweet came in the light of Shehnaaz being trolled for the music video. The trolls have alleged that Shehnaaz is trying to use Sidharth Shukla’s name.

Aly  Goni was responding to a tweet that had screenshots of Shehnaaz’s new song, and a tweet from Jaan Kumar Sanu who had asked fans if they would like to listen to his tribute to the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Aly wrote, “Stop it guys seriously.” The user had originally written, “Here we are still mourning this unfortunate event n people who claim to be his close friends are selling emotions on the name of a Tribute. Asking us to make reels on someone's death, counting views n likes! How low will they stoop? Stop the mockery! stop using Sidharth Shukla.”

Aly tweeted an hour later, “I think there is a misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute (Shehnaaz has all the right to pay her tributes) and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha..#peaceout.”

On Friday, Shehnaaz released her new music video, Tu Yaheen Hai, in memory of Sidharth Shukla who died in September due to a heart attack. The video features old video clips of Shehnaaz and Sidharth from their reality show together - Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz has also sung the new song.

Sharing the link of the music video, Shehnaaz took to Instagram and wrote, "Special thanks -@bal_deo @arvindchoreographer @rajranjodhofficial @endemolshineind @colorstv."

Also read: Afghan cricket star Rashid Khan reacts to Shehnaaz's tribute video for Sidharth

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill grew close to each other when they were in the Bigg Boss house. The duo also appeared together on other reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3, along with featuring in music videos Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

