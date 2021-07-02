Amar Upadhyay’s new show raises awareness against the custom of bride buying

Actor Amar Upadhyay is glad that his work is not only entertaining audiences but also making a difference in their lives. His new show, which is based on the age-old custom of bride buying, has had a positive impact on villagers of Sajjanpur in Rajasthan’s Banswara district that has led to the panchayat banning the custom altogether.

Talking about the same, Upadhyay says, “It’s not every day that a work of fiction inspires people and brings about a positive change in the society.”

The actor notes that the custom is still very much prevalent in parts of Rajasthan and Haryana and that’s what the makers of the show wanted to highlight.

“It feels fantastic when we do a show and it can bring about a positive impact in people’ lives. When you take up such an issue-based show, you don’t know which way it’ll go. You don’t know whether it’ll bring about any positive change in the society,” he says, adding, “But now, when I see that it did bring about a change, it feels that finally we have done something incredible. It’s a big high for me.”

The 44-year-old shares that it was after watching his show that the people in this village, approached the panchayat and asked them to put a ban on the pratha.

“This was a major turnaround for people of the village. They’re very inspired by my character of Mukhiya of a village. I’m 100 percent game for these kind of shows. As an actor, it’s after so many years that I did this strong and issue-based show, and the best part is that I could make people believe in it,” says the Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi bahu Thi actor.

Now, Upadhyay hopes that more villages follow suit and ban this custom. “The aim of the show is to show that women’s place is the society has to be uplifted. Through the show, we want to show that what the panchayats and the local bodies are doing, is wrong. This tradition should be stopped and I hope that more and more panchayats abolish this ritual forever,” he ends.