Ambika Ranjankar quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Here’s what the actor has to say

Actor Ambika Ranjankar, known for her long-standing role as Komal Hathi in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was recently absent from several episodes, prompting widespread speculation about her possible departure. Fans quickly took to social media, wondering if she was the latest cast member to exit the popular series. Ambika Ranjanka, who plays Komal Haathi, took time off for personal reasons but remains part of the cast, which includes other notable actors and new characters in the storyline.

Has Ambika quit the show?

However, Ambika has now clarified that she has not quit the show. In a conversation with Telly Chakkar, she addressed the rumours, saying, “No, I haven’t quit the show. I am very much a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” She further explained her temporary absence, adding, “Well, for some personal reasons, I was away. I needed some time for myself.”

The ensemble cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah includes Dilip Joshi, Nirmal Soni, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, and others. The show continues to entertain audiences with stories centered around the residents of Gokuldham Society—a vibrant housing colony where families from diverse cultural backgrounds live in harmony.

TMKOC introduces new family to Gokuldham

Recently, the makers introduced a new Rajasthani family to the narrative—the Binjolas. Actor Kuldeep Gor plays Ratan Binjola, a saree shop owner, while Dharti Bhatt appears as his influencer-wife, Rupa Baditop. Their children, Veer and Bansari, are portrayed by Akshaan Sehrawat and Maahi Bhadra.

Beyond her iconic TV role, Ambika Ranjankar has also appeared in films and web content, including Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar (2001) and Dosti Ka Naya Maidan (2019).