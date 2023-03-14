Amid divorce from Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke reveals she's not on dating app: ‘Not in rush’

Despite her divorce from Matthew Lawrence in September 2021, Cheryl Burke is optimistic about finding love once more. She has acknowledged that her preferences for a partner have evolved and aims to steer clear of stagnant relationships. Cheryl hopes to find someone who shares her passion for growth, as she believes it is essential for a fulfilling life. She also believes that stagnancy can be dull and unfulfilling. Cheryl and Matthew got married in 2019, but the couple decided to end their marriage after two years. (Also read: Love Is Blind: Raven Ross shares advice amid separation with SK Alagbada: 'Speak up and never ignore your gut feelings')

During a conversation with E! News, Cheryl confessed that she has undergone changes and evolution, which has also affected her partner preferences. She said, "As I've changed, the characteristics of somebody I'd be interested in has changed. It's about somebody who wants to grow and evolve because without it, life can be very stagnant and I'm not about to live that again."

Cheryl has clarified that although she knows what she desires in a potential partner, she will not be actively looking for matches. "If the right guy comes along, so be it, but I am not searching. I'm not on a dating app, let's put it that way." she stated. She further added that she is not on any dating app at the moment.

She revealed to PEOPLE last month that she is not yet ready to dive into the dating pool actively. She stated that she is not keen on using dating apps and has sought the help of Patti 'Millionaire Matchmaker' Stanger to find a suitable partner. However, Cheryl made it clear that she is in no rush to find someone.

She further continued, and said, "I think I definitely have a lot of growing and evolving to do, and now. I have the time to really do that without the anxiety of a timeline. It couldn't have happened at a better time, because I'm ready for it now."

Cheryl is best known for her appearances on the hit reality dance competition, Dancing with the Stars. She has won the Dancing with the Stars competition twice and has been a part of the show for over 20 seasons, making her one of the most recognizable faces of the show. She has also been a judge on the show Dance Moms and has appeared in several other TV shows and movies. Cheryl is known for her exceptional dancing skills, infectious personality, and inspiring journey as a dancer.

Matthew began his acting career in the mid-1980s and has appeared in several TV shows and movies, including the popular sitcoms Boy Meets World and Melissa & Joey. He has also worked as a voice actor in several animated shows and movies, including The Wild Thornberrys and Brother Bear. He is the younger brother of actors Joey Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence.