Amid her divorce from DeVon Franklin, Meagan Good reveals she was left 'devastated': 'I didn't know what I should do'

Meagan Good recently spoke about the challenges she faced after her split from DeVon Franklin. She revealed that the decision to divorce was not hers and that she was left ‘devastated’, unsure of what to do next. Meagan was candid about the difficulties she faced after the marriage, expressing that she did not expect what happened between her parents to happen between her and DeVon. The couple had been together for 9 years before their separation. In an interview, Meagan stated that she is now open to relationships and finding love. While the split was undoubtedly difficult, she is looking forward to the future and moving on from this chapter in her life. (Also read: Jen Boecher reacts to Rishi Singh's family forcing him on arranged marriage: 'He would choose me over his family') Meagan Good with with ex-husband DeVon Franklin.

In her first ESSENCE solo cover interview, Meagan Good opens up about her divorce from DeVon Franklin and the challenges she faced as a result of the fallout. She said, “It's nothing that I would have ever chosen, and when I realized that it was happening, I was devastated. I was like, This is me, Lord. I did everything that I could do to the best of my ability. I don't understand why I did all these things, and then this is my end result.”

She expressed that she still views DeVon as an amazing and lovely individual. She confirmed that neither of them had any malicious intent towards each other.

Recounting her difficult phase, she said, "I struggled with that. I was like, I don't know if I should be celibate now. I don't know what I should do.' I even was at a point early on when I felt, obviously, I still believe in Jesus, but I'm not sure what to believe about anything else anymore."

According to her, the divorce was particularly challenging because she didn't want to replicate her parents' experience. Her parents had also separated after being married for a decade. She said, “That was rough because my biggest fear was what happened between my mom and my dad would happen to me, which is you've been with your husband for 10 years and you break up.”

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin announced their divorce in December 2021, after being married for nine years. The split was finalized in June 2022, which coincided with the week of their tenth anniversary.

Meagan has starred in various films such as Eve's Bayou, Biker Boyz, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, and Shazam!, among others. DeVon has produced several successful films, including Miracles from Heaven, Heaven is for Real, and The Star. He is also a New York Times bestselling author, with books such as The Wait, co-written with his ex-wife Meagan, and Produced By Faith.