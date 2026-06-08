Amid surgery rumours, Shoaib Ibrahim reveals Dipika Kakar has begun immunotherapy after cyst diagnosis

Just days after Dipika Kakar revealed that doctors had discovered two new cysts during her ongoing treatment, fresh concerns emerged among fans about her health. However, her husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, has now addressed the speculation and shared an update.

In 2025, Dipika Kakar revealed that she had stage 2 liver cancer, following which the actor underwent tumour-removal surgery.

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Shoaib has dismissed rumours that Dipika would have to undergo another surgery. Instead, he revealed that the actor has begun her immunotherapy treatment.

Dipika Kakar undergoes immunotherapy session

Recently, Dipika's husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, took to his vlog, posted on YouTube, to speak about her ongoing treatment and kept fans informed about her recovery journey. He shared a health update, revealing that she has undergone her first session of immunotherapy.

Shoaib shared, “Dipika’s immunotherapy has started at HN Reliance Hospital; it will take 3-4 hours. After this, I will head to Kokilaben Hospital to meet papa. We hope Dipika’s immunotherapy works.”

The actor went onto dismiss rumours about Dipika undergoing another surgery, saying, “A lot of people have been asking if Dipika is undergoing another surgery. As of now, the doctor has not said anything; the surgery is not happening at the moment.” Shoaib’s update comes days after Dipika revealed that doctors had detected two new cysts.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shoaib’s father was hospitalised in the last week of May after he suffered a brain hemorrhage. Talking about his father’s health, the actor said, “My father is doing better; his health is improving day by day. His speech and the right side of the body will eventually recover. The day before yesterday, after 10 days, he finally started speaking; he has started smiling now. His speech therapy will begin soon because when he tries to speak long sentences, he blabbers. In the last 1-2 days, things have started to get better.” More about Dipika {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Shoaib’s father was hospitalised in the last week of May after he suffered a brain hemorrhage. Talking about his father’s health, the actor said, “My father is doing better; his health is improving day by day. His speech and the right side of the body will eventually recover. The day before yesterday, after 10 days, he finally started speaking; he has started smiling now. His speech therapy will begin soon because when he tries to speak long sentences, he blabbers. In the last 1-2 days, things have started to get better.” More about Dipika {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In 2025, Dipika revealed that she had stage 2 liver cancer, following which the Sasural Simar Ka actor underwent tumour-removal surgery as part of her treatment. Since then, Dipika has been using her YouTube channel to document her health journey, sharing her experiences with chemotherapy, her emotional highs and lows, and her gradual steps toward recovery. Dipika is best known for her role as Simar Bhardwaj in the hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka. She also won Bigg Boss Season 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2025, Dipika revealed that she had stage 2 liver cancer, following which the Sasural Simar Ka actor underwent tumour-removal surgery as part of her treatment. Since then, Dipika has been using her YouTube channel to document her health journey, sharing her experiences with chemotherapy, her emotional highs and lows, and her gradual steps toward recovery. Dipika is best known for her role as Simar Bhardwaj in the hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka. She also won Bigg Boss Season 12. {{/usCountry}}

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Dipika was married to pilot Raunak Samson when she first met Shoaib on the sets of their show, Sasural Simar Ka, in 2011. While it was being said that her affair with her co-star was the reason for her divorce in 2015, she denied the news. Shoaib and Dipika had met on the sets of the TV show Sasural Simar Ka and got married in 2018. They welcomed their son, Ruhaan, in 2023.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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