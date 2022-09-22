Amitabh Bachchan explains why he wore harem pants to Kaun Banega Crorepati sets: 'Thoda ventilation ho jaata hai'
Amitabh Bachchan has explained what attracted him to get harem pants for himself and also recalled why he was snapped wearing those on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati earlier this year.
Months after he amused fans with his unlikely outfit - harem pants - on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan has explained what made him wear those. A contestant asked Amitabh about his fashion choices and showed him a picture of the actor wearing the harem pants before the actor began explaining. (Also read: KBC 14's first crorepati reveals what Amitabh Bachchan told her when she cried)
After Amitabh informed the KBC 14 audience that contestant Vaishnavi is a reporter, she told him that it was her desire to interview him. “There’s a story behind this. I was shooting in Rishikesh and spotted some men from the production team wearing these pants. As the wind blew, the pants would also flow and I liked them. They looked very comfortable, so I was like 'humko bhi ye pajama chahiye (I want them for myself). Thoda ventilation ho jaata hai (It provides ventilation). I asked them and they told me they got it from the market. But when I sent a few people to the market, they could not get it."
He added, "After a few days, the designer from the production team got it for me and sent it to me. Now the picture that you saw here, was shot on KBC set. I had come to the sets, not for KBC, but for rehearsals. I asked them if I had to wear suits like how I dress up for the shoot and they were like 'it is a rehearsal, wear whatever you want'. I had just received those pyjamas so I wore them. And, I did not have a kurta, so just wore a shirt with it. That’s how this look happened, it was no fashion, but out of compulsion. This also had a red pocket, to keep keys.”
In July this year, Amitabh had shared pictures from the sets and he even wrote a poem to make fun of his own outfit. ““Pahanne ko dedia pyjama, laga saree ko faada, aage chhoti jeb dedi, aur peejhe laga hai naada (They have given me a pyjama which looks like it has been torn out of a saree. It has small pockets in the front and the tie-string at the back),” he wrote.