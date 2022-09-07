Amitabh Bachchan says he shoots 14 hours a day after recovering from Covid-19

Amitabh Bachchan has said that he has been working long hours even as he returned recently to work after recovering from Covid-19. He was speaking on his popular quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor was diagnosed with Civid-19 last month, for the second time since the pandemic in 2020. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan returns to work after testing negative for Covid-19)

On the latest episode of KBC 14, contestant Brij Kishor opened up on his hectic working hours and said that he only gets two leaves in a month and two half days off. He said that he works 12 hours everyday and gets an one-hour-long lunch break.

Amitabh then told him, "Aap ki aur humari stithi bilkul same hai, Hum bhi kya bataye aapko, subah 6 baje se lage hue hain hum yahan par, aur ab jab aapka khel khatam hoga, toh uske baad phir aayenge hum yahan par, ye 7-8 PM tak chalega. (Yours and mine, our situation is same. I have been working since 6am and after your game is done with, I will come back again and continue to work till 8pm)."

Amitabh returned to shooting earlier this month, after he had to take a break because of his health. He had then shared on his blog, “Back at work... your prayers (folded hands emojis) gratitude... negative last night... and nine days isolation over... mandatory is seven days... My love as ever to all... you are kind and concerned throughout... have only my folded hands for you.”

Apart from the ongoing TV show, KBC, Amitabh has an interesting line up of films as well. He has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The film is slated for a September 9 release. It will release in six languages – Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Amitabh will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's film Uunchai that also features Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Uunchai will hit theatres on November 11.

