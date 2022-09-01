Amitabh Bachchan returns to work after testing negative for Covid-19

Amitabh Bachchan has finally returned to work after spending nine days in isolation. The 79-year-old actor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus for the second time. He shared the latest update about returning to work Thursday morning. Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan is overwhelmed as Nikhat Zareen honours her father

Amitabh wrote on his blog at around 8:40 am on Thursday, “Back at work .. your prayers (folded hands emojis) gratitude .. negative last night .. and 9 days isolation over .. mandatory is 7 days .. My love as ever to all .. you are kind and concerned throughout .. the family Ef so full of care .. .. have only my folded hands for you.”

The actor currently hosts the 14th season of the quiz reality TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Showing concern for his work commitments, he had said in one of his social media posts, “The sudden issues of the work front and their adjustments if at all they can be, of how to catch up with lost time , especially in the matter of the TV programme which as we are well aware, takes an immense amount of time and energy to coordinate and set up.”

The actor had announced his diagnosis via social media late night on August 23. He was under home isolation. In one of his tweets soon after, he said that he is "disappointed" about testing positive for the virus once again. He had tested positive for coronavirus in July 2020 as well, along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

He wrote, “Yes despite all the precautions and the dosage for its prevention .. the injection one and two and the booster thereafter .. the care to not be in the presence of the public realm .. covid did win and come out victorious. To say that I am disappointed would be an under statement .. it is the concern I bring on those that are near and dear.

Amitabh Bachchan is also looking forward to the release of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, in which he plays a prominent role. He also already shot for Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai and also has a film titled Goodbye in pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON