An old ad predicted 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt's viral moment with Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Ten-year-old Ishit Bhatt has been the centre of all attention the last few days, thanks to his ‘overconfident’ moment with Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati. From people trolling him to coming out in his support, the child has seen it all. But writer Neeraj Singh revealed that an advertisement he directed for KBC three years ago predicted this very moment. Writer Neeraj Singh shared an advertisement that he directed for KBC that seemed to mirror what recently happened.

The KBC ad that predicted the viral moment

The ad begins with Amitabh playing the host, as he usually does, and reading out a question to the contestant. However, before he can finish reading out all the options for the answer, the young contestant jumps the gun. When Amitabh asks him to listen to all the options, he disagrees. He even tells Amitabh ‘yolo’ (you only live once) when asked why he’s in such a hurry. The ad hilariously ends with Amitabh telling him ‘ygjh’ (ye galat jawab hain – this is the wrong answer).

Sharing the video on Instagram, Neeraj wrote, “Full Déjà Vu !! 3 years ago, I wrote this ad for KBC. Today, 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt walks onto the same stage, bringing to life what I had once imagined for a 20-year-old. Life’s getting stranger than fiction. Parenting is going to be the biggest challenge of our society in coming years. #ishit #parenting101 #kbc #ishitbhatt @amitabhbachchan @whogaganarora.”

Gagan Arora, who played the contestant in the ad, called him ‘visionary’. One person joked, “Bro was warning people beforehand, but some people didn't listen.” Another wrote, “Bhai aap time traveler toh nahi. (Brother, are you a time traveller?)” One Instagram user even wondered if the kid was inspired by the ad.

Ishit Bhatt’s moment on KBC

On last Thursday’s episode of KBC, Ishit asked Amitabh not to recite the rules of the game to him. When he took on questions, he would not let the host even give him the options. And when he did eventually ask for options, he kept shouting ‘arre lock karo’ (just lock it). Eventually, he chose the wrong option and was sent home empty-handed. Numerous people thought the young boy was ‘overconfident’ and ‘rude’.