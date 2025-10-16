Search
Thu, Oct 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

An old ad predicted 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt's viral moment with Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Oct 16, 2025 04:38 pm IST

10-year-old Ishit Bhatt's ‘overconfident’ moment on Kaun Banega Crorepati was predicted by an ad with Gagan Arora for the show three years ago. Here's how. 

Ten-year-old Ishit Bhatt has been the centre of all attention the last few days, thanks to his ‘overconfident’ moment with Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati. From people trolling him to coming out in his support, the child has seen it all. But writer Neeraj Singh revealed that an advertisement he directed for KBC three years ago predicted this very moment.

Writer Neeraj Singh shared an advertisement that he directed for KBC that seemed to mirror what recently happened.
Writer Neeraj Singh shared an advertisement that he directed for KBC that seemed to mirror what recently happened.

The KBC ad that predicted the viral moment

The ad begins with Amitabh playing the host, as he usually does, and reading out a question to the contestant. However, before he can finish reading out all the options for the answer, the young contestant jumps the gun. When Amitabh asks him to listen to all the options, he disagrees. He even tells Amitabh ‘yolo’ (you only live once) when asked why he’s in such a hurry. The ad hilariously ends with Amitabh telling him ‘ygjh’ (ye galat jawab hain – this is the wrong answer).

Sharing the video on Instagram, Neeraj wrote, “Full Déjà Vu !! 3 years ago, I wrote this ad for KBC. Today, 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt walks onto the same stage, bringing to life what I had once imagined for a 20-year-old. Life’s getting stranger than fiction. Parenting is going to be the biggest challenge of our society in coming years. #ishit #parenting101 #kbc #ishitbhatt @amitabhbachchan @whogaganarora.”

Gagan Arora, who played the contestant in the ad, called him ‘visionary’. One person joked, “Bro was warning people beforehand, but some people didn't listen.” Another wrote, “Bhai aap time traveler toh nahi. (Brother, are you a time traveller?)” One Instagram user even wondered if the kid was inspired by the ad.

Ishit Bhatt’s moment on KBC

On last Thursday’s episode of KBC, Ishit asked Amitabh not to recite the rules of the game to him. When he took on questions, he would not let the host even give him the options. And when he did eventually ask for options, he kept shouting ‘arre lock karo’ (just lock it). Eventually, he chose the wrong option and was sent home empty-handed. Numerous people thought the young boy was ‘overconfident’ and ‘rude’.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / TV / An old ad predicted 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt's viral moment with Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On