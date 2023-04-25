Andy Cohen ‘almost walked off’ from Real Housewives of New Jersey amid Teresa and Melissa's feud

Andy Cohen, the beloved host of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, almost called it quits during the taping of the show's season 13 reunion. The feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga escalated to an extreme level of hostility, which left Cohen speechless and on the verge of walking off the set.

Bravo's Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion host Andy Cohen.

Cohen confessed on his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, that he had never seen such hatred between the two cast members. "The level of hate between Teresa and Melissa, it's, I mean, the gloves are off," he stated. "No one hates it more than me, because I'm the one trying to get control of the room. I almost walked off at one point."

Despite the intense drama, Cohen stayed on set and even engaged in a heated conversation with Teresa. He later regretted his actions, saying, "I think I lost my s**t at her in a way that I haven't maybe ever... I think it maybe relates to being a parent of a toddler."

After the reunion, Cohen had trouble shaking off the chaos, admitting that he needed two tequilas to unwind. But even after that, the drama continued to linger in his mind. "I woke at 3:30 in the morning... that's how long it took me then to process all of the s**t that I had heard going on," he said.

Despite the chaos, Cohen anticipates that the reunion will be an unforgettable experience for viewers. With new allegations and intense drama, it promises to be very compelling television. So, mark your calendars and don't miss a single moment when it airs.

